Atiku, Peter Obi Should Accept Tinubu As Their President – Ben Bruce

Former Bayelsa East Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, has advised the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, to accept President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

Murray-Bruce gave the advice in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday while reacting to the final outcome of the 2023 presidential election tribunal.

He stated that the tribunal verdict had cleared all doubts about the strength and validity of Tinubu’s mandate, adding that the former Lagos Governor is the duly elected and undisputed President of Nigeria.

The Chairman of SilverBird Group, however, called on Atiku and Obi to eschew their selfish considerations and work with the Tinubu government to move the nation forward.

He wrote: “Our elections don’t have to end in the courts. But now that we have found ourselves in this position, and the courts have spoken, let us put national interest above self-interest, accept the verdict, and move on so the nation can advance.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the duly elected and undisputed President of Nigeria, and this judgment should settle all questions and erase all doubts.”

Murray-Bruce, an ally of Atiku, said his party’s presidential candidate should demonstrate his statesmanship by conceding defeat like former President Goodluck Jonathan in the interest of democracy and the nation.

“Once elections have been held and a winner is announced, we must follow the Jonathan doctrine and accept the people’s verdict in the interest of democracy and the nation,” he said.

He also commended the judges for doing a good job of strengthening the country’s democracy, especially since they said no sufficient evidence was tendered proving fraud and widespread non-compliance with electoral regulations.

“I commend the judges of the Presidential Election Petition Court for doing a challenging job exceptionally well. It was democracy that won. So, I commend both the President and his challengers.

“Coincidentally, this verdict is coming as the President marks a hundred days in office, days that have been eventful, effective and decisive. And now, without this unnecessary uncertainty hanging over his head, we can expect even better days.

“Finally, I call on supporters of all the parties to this now settled case to be mindful of recent events on our continent and thus tailor their words and actions to promote the peace, progress and prosperity of Nigeria as one democratic and united nation under God,” he said.