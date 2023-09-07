Akume Allegedly Flown To Germany For Medical Treatment

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has reportedly flown to Germany for urgent medical treatment.

Naija News understands that the 69-year-old former governor of Benue State was flown out to the European country about five days ago, a top presidential source confirmed.

SaharaReporters reports that the source disclosed that Akume is currently ill, and that was why he was flown out for urgent medical attention.

“Tinubu’s SGF is presently ill and is out of the country. He has been flown to Germany for urgent medical care. He’s been there for five days now,” the source said.

Meanwhile, it was observed that Akume has recently been represented at functions. On Tuesday, the SGF was represented by Permanent Secretary, Special Services, OSGF, Alhaji Aliyu Shinkafi, at the graduation for participants of the National Defence College (NDC) Course 31, in Abuja.

At the function, he identified income inequality, environmental impact, resource allocation, and vulnerability to global economic and political instability as major challenges to economic growth at national levels.

Recall that Akume, who was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as the SGF,

served as minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs under President Muhammadu Buhari from 2019 to 2023, and as a Senator, he represented Benue North-West Senatorial District from 2007 to 2019.

He was also the Minority Leader of the Senate from June 2011 to June 2015.