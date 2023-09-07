Akpabio Counsels Peter Obi, Atiku Over Tribunal Verdict

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has advised the opposition parties to accept the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which on Wednesday affirmed the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that a five-member panel of justices presided over by Justice Haruna Tsammani dismissed the petitions of the presidential candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) Chichi Ojei and declared that Tinubu was duly elected.

Naija News reports that Akpabio, in a statement released on Thursday, described the court verdict as an affirmation of the popular mandate of the Nigerian people for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket as delivered at the polls in February.

While congratulating the All Progressives Congress (APC), Akpabio noted that the court painstakingly evaluated all the issues raised by the petitioners and delivered a clear verdict on the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.

He further called on Atiku and Peter Obi to join hands and support Tinubu’s administration to secure the well-being of Nigerians.

He said, “I applaud the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal for upholding the victory of our President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and our Vice President, His Excellency, Kashim Shettima, at the 2023 presidential polls.

“I also congratulate our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on its vindication by this well-thought-out landmark judgement.

“This judgement has expressly affirmed the popular mandate of the Nigerian people for our party the APC and its Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates, freely given at the February 2023 polls.

“As the Court has painstakingly addressed all the issues raised by the petitioners, I urge all concerned to accept the judgement and join hands with the Tinubu government in its bold efforts to secure the wellbeing of our people.”