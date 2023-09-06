Your Claim Of 18,088 Blurred Result Sheet Is Unfounded – Tribunal Tells Labour Party, Peter Obi

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has dismissed a claim by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi on blurred result sheets from the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

Justice Abba Mohammed during one of the rulings on Wednesday in the Labour Party’s suit challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 polls said the claims of the party were unfounded.

Justice Mohammed ruled that the claim by the Labour Party concerning the blurred 18,088 results sheets is unfounded as the party ought to have agents at every polling unit who will have a copy of the result sheet.

The court also held that the issue of blurred 18,000 results sheets alleged by the petitioners is misconceived as they were unable to state the specific polling units they were meant for.

Tribunal Rejects Testimonies Of 10 Labour Party, Peter Obi’s Witnesses

The Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) has rejected the testimonies given by 10 out of 13 witnesses called by the Labour Party (LP) and its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Justice Haruna Tsammani, who read the judgement on Wednesday, the tribunal held that the witnesses’ statements of oath were incompetent and not admissible.

Earlier, the tribunal had ruled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu lacked the locus standi to challenge Obi’s membership of the LP.

APC and Bola Tinubu had, in their petitions, argued that Obi’s name was not contained in the list of LP members forwarded to INEC on April 25, 2022, and breached Section 77 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

But in the lead judgment on the objections by the APC against the petitions of Obi and the LP, Justice Abba Bello Mohammed (before he handed over the ruling to Justice Haruna Tsammani) held that the matter was solely an internal affair of the political party.