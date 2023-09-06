Wike: North Did Not Complain When PDP Gave The South Presidency For 13 Years – Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, on Tuesday said the party allocated the presidency to the South for thirteen years out of the twenty-four years of ruling.

According to Momodu, the Northern region did not raise objections during this period.

Momodu stated this while reacting to Nyesom Wike’s assertion that the PDP allegedly agreed to grant the presidency to the South, adding that no such agreement existed.

The PDP chieftain stated this in an interview with Channels TV on Tuesday.

Momodu said, “There was no formal agreement to allocate the presidency to the South. The PDP has been equitable in its treatment of the South. The PDP had President Obasanjo for 8 years, followed by President Goodluck Jonathan for 5 years, totaling 13 years. Out of 24 years, the PDP allocated the presidency to the South for 13 years. If Jonathan had won in 2015, it would have extended to 17 years. The Northern region never expressed grievances throughout this period.”

Momodu further stated that Wike’s call for the PDP to nominate a Southern candidate for the presidency was motivated by his perception that no contender from the South could challenge him for the party’s primary election ticket.

He added, “If the PDP afforded us in the South the opportunity to have 17 years, of which we enjoyed 13, how can one individual insist that it is now mandatory to give the presidency to the South? He is making this claim because he recognizes that there would be no formidable competition for the party’s primary election ticket from the South.”