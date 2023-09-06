‘Why Presidential Election Tribunal May Not Deliver Judgement Today’

A popular security expert, Bulama Bukarti, has said the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) may not deliver the much-anticipated judgement on the 2023 presidential election today.

Recall that the Court of Appeal, in a statement on Monday, had fixed Wednesday, September 6, as the date it would deliver judgment on the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

But in a post on his X handle on Tuesday, Bukarti stated that the tribunal may not give the ruling as expected today due to the ongoing warning strike by the National Labour Congress (NLC).

In the post titled: ‘PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION PETITION JUDGEMENT MAY NOT BE DELIVERED TOMORROW’, Bukarti asserted that the NLC strike might ground activities at the court premises.

The security expert said, while the judges may not participate in the strike, the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), which is affiliated with the NLC, has issued orders to close all courts in the country for two days.

Burkari stated that while the strike would result in the closure of the court premises and judges’ offices, making it impossible to deliver the judgment, the tribunal could delay judgment until after the strike.

He said: “Is it possible for the NLC’s strike tomorrow to prevent the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal from delivering its judgment? I believe it’s a possibility.

“While the judges themselves may not participate in the strike, the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), which is affiliated with the NLC, has issued orders to close all courts in the country today and tomorrow.

“If this occurs, it would result in the closure of the tribunal premises and judges’ offices, making it impossible to deliver the judgment. If such a scenario unfolds, it could have a significant impact, garnering headlines.

“However, the Tribunal could delay judgment until after the strike, potentially towards the late evening or the early night hours.

“But this may not work, as JUSUN may refuse to open the court after working hours, or NLC officials may put it under lock and key until Thursday morning. I am keen to see what will happen tomorrow.”