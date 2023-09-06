NLC Reacts To Turnout Of Workers For Warning Strike

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has applauded Nigerian workers for their compliance with the union’s two-day warning strike declaration.

Last Friday, the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, announced that the labour union had resolved to start a two-day warning strike from 5th September.

The NLC boss said it was a protest of the union’s displeasure at the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Tinubu-led government and over what it described as bad policies of the new administration.

Naija News reports that while workers in some states, like Lagos Sokoto, amongst others, refused to comply with the NLC directive of the two-day warning strike, activities were grounded in some states, like Kano, Ogun, Abuja, and others.

It was gathered that banks and government offices were closed down in Kano yesterday, which was the first day of the strike, while maritime workers had also shut down activities at the Apapa and Tin Can ports yesterday.

Appreciating their compliance level, the NLC president took to X, formerly Twitter, to praise Nigerian workers.

He said the level of compliance on the first day of the strike showed that Nigerian workers can back their words with action.

While urging them to maintain the zeal for the second day of the strike, which is today, Ajaero said the union’s goal was achieved on the success recorded on the first day of the strike.

See a copy of the statement below.