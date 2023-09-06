Video: Peter Obi’s Supporters Storm Court Ahead Of Tribunal Judgement

Supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Wednesday stormed the premises of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja.

The supporters consisting mostly of young people held Nigerian flags and placards as they danced and sang the praises of their candidate. The supporters were seen chanting ‘Peter Obi is who we want.’

Naija News understands that the tribunal will deliver judgment on the election petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu by the presidential candidates for the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

The Court of Appeal at the time of filing this report, is currently barricaded by a combined team of security operatives battling to control the crowd outside the court.

Recall, pro-Tinubu supporters earlier stormed the court dressed in branded black and red attire holding placards, singing, and dancing.

They also held different placards with Inscriptions that read, ‘Niger Deltans stand with the mandate given to BAT by over 200 million Nigerians’, ‘President Tinubu loves Niger Delta’, and ‘Thank you Tinubu for restoring the Niger Delta Ministry’.