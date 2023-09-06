VIDEO: Actor Yul Edochie Storms Presidential Tribunal Venue For Tinubu

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie on Wednesday was spotted amongst supporters of President Bola Tinubu who are present at on-going Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja.

The actor who recently took to his Instagram page to declare full support for President Tinubu’s administration was spotted while court delivered its judgement.

Watch the video below:

Naija News reports that the tribunal is set to rule on the Petition challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

The parties had approached the tribunal in separate petitions to challenge the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February election.

Meanwhile, the tribunal earlier dismissed the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement, APM.

The five-member panel of the court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani had said that though the three cases challenging President Tinubu’s election were consolidated, they would maintain separate identities.

“This petition is devoid of any merit,” the court ruled, dismissing it as incompetent.