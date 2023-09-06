Unidentified Man With Headless Body Found In Kwara

An unidentified headless body of a man was found on Monday under the bridge of Ejiba Street, off Taiwo Road in Ilorin West LGA of Kwara State.

Naija News learnt that residents of the area woke up to the gory sight of the lifeless body with the head and neck wholly cut off, a case suspected to be ritual-related.

Speaking with DailyTrust, a resident, identified as Sulyman Babatunde Gegele, described the development as a threat to the community, saying they informed the ‘B’ Division Police Station and the corpse was evacuated.

He said, “They (police) came, evacuated the body and deposited it at the General Hospital mortuary, Ilọrin.”

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the development to journalists in the state, saying efforts were ongoing to arrest the culprit or culprits connected to the incident.

Hunter Mistakenly Shoots Himself Dead In Bayelsa

Meanwhile, a civil servant and a part-time hunter mistakenly shot himself dead in Bayelsa State.

Naija News learnt that the tragic incident that has left the deceased’s family members and neighbours in mourning happened in the Oloibiri Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that the deceased, Claude Tonworio, shot himself dead with a Dane gun hanging on his neck while trying to transfer his harvested farm produce with his canoe to the upland.

Tonworio, a father of six, was said to have killed himself on August 26 while preparing to ‘enjoy the weekend’ with his family.

A family source who spoke to Daily Trust confirmed that the incident has left pain and sorrow to the entire family, having lost a loved one in such a manner.

According to him, the bullet from the gun exploded and shattered the head of the deceased.