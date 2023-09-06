Tribunal: Atiku, Peter Obi Should Concede Defeat, Congratulate Tinubu – Former Presidential Candidate

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Adewole Adebayo has urged the Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar respectively to concede defeat at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

He called on both Atiku and Obi to congratulate President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Wednesday regarding the ongoing judgement of the presidential tribunal in the suits challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 elections as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Adebayo submitted that both Obi and Atiku presented weak petitions.

The SDP candidate hinted that he is not surprised about the turn of events unfolding at the tribunal.

Taking to the X platform, formely known as Twitter, Adebayo wrote: “I am not supposed to gloat that I told you so. Today’s judgments dismissing weak petitions are sound in fact and law, in substance, procedures, and conform to the Constitution, Electoral Act and established precedents.

@PeterObi, @atiku should congratulate @officialABAT.”

Tinubu Defeats Peter Obi, Labour Party In Election Tribunal

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday defeated Peter Obi and the Labour Party at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT).

The tribunal judges led by Justice Tsammani struck out the petitions challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the February 25th presidential election.

The Election Petition Labour ruled that the Party and Peter Obi in their petition could not establish their assertion that INEC must electronically transfer presidential election results.