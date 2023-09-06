Shehu Sani Predicts What May Happen If Presidential Tribunal Sacks Tinubu

A former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has said only God will save President Bola Tinubu from the mouth of the former Kaduna leader if he is sacked by the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

Recall that the Court of Appeal, in a statement on Monday, had said it would on Wednesday deliver judgement on the petitions challenging the victory of the President in the 2023 presidential election.

In a post via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, Sani said in the event the victory of Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election is affirmed by the tribunal, the opposition may congratulate him or condemn the ruling and move on.

The former lawmaker added that if the president is removed from office by the court, a certain prominent Kaduna state ”emperor'” will severely criticise him and write a book about how he betrayed them.

Sani wrote: “If the court favours Tinubu and his victory is affirmed, the opposition may Congratulate him or Condemn the ruling and move on.

“If the Court ruled against Tinubu and he lost the Presidency, only God will save him from the mouth of the ex-Kaduna emperor and his next Book “How we made him and he betrayed us.”

Naija News reports that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) had filed separate petitions before the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Both candidates and their parties requested that the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be cancelled or that they should be recognised as the winners.