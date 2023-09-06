Tinubu Believes He Will Win At Presidential Tribunal – Sam Amadi

Ex-aide to former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, Sam Amadi, on Wednesday, said President Bola Tinubu believes he would emerge victorious at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

Naija News understands that the presidential tribunal is currently ruling on the petitions filed against President, Bola Tinubu.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, filed a petition against the victory of Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Amadi stated this while reacting to President Tinubu’s trip to India a few days before the tribunal’s judgment.

Naija News had earlier reported that Tinubu arrived in New Delhi, India, for a six-day official visit to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit and other engagements.

He was accompanied on the trip by top government officials, including ministers and presidential aides.

The president is expected to participate in the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be held between Sept. 9 and Sept. 10.

Amadi, however, said Tinubu’s action shows that the outcome of the tribunal is predetermined.

In a post on X, Amadi wrote, “Tinubu leaving d country two days b4 an important court decision that could end his tenure & attending a summit he has no real stakes, arriving b4 those with stakes, is a JOKE.

“It suggests predetermination. He believes it’s in the bag. That cocksureness bruises judicial integrity.”