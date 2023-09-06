Presidential Tribunal: Keyamo, Lawyers Doze Off During Live Broadcast

Photos of the minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo and some lawyers representing the political parties before the Presidential Election Tribunal dozing off have surfaced on social media.

The photos captured the moment some legal practitioners and the minister slept off while the court delivered its judgement.

The tribunal is currently delivering its ruling on the petitions filed against the All Progress Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Labour Party, and Allied Peoples Movement(APM).

The parties had approached the tribunal in separate petitions to challenge the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February election.

Naija News reported that the tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement, APM.

The five-member panel of the court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani had said that though the three cases challenging President Tinubu’s election were consolidated, they would maintain separate identities.

“This petition is devoid of any merit,” the court ruled, dismissing it as incompetent.

The tribunal dismissed the APM petition against the INEC and the other respondents.