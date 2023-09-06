Presidency Speaks On Tinubu Approving N114 Million For Media Chat To Mark 100 days In Office

The Presidency has denied social media reports that President Bola Tinubu has approved N114 million to organise a media chat to mark his 100 days in office.

The Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, made this known in a post via his official X, formerly known as Twitter, handle on Tuesday.

Olusegun was reacting to a report on social media on Monday that claimed the Presidency had splashed N114 million on media houses to mark Tinubu’s 100 days in office on Tuesday, September 5.

He stated that a widely-circulated document which showed 114 million being earmarked for media chat, is fake news and should be disregarded by all Nigerians home and abroad.

The presidential aide said his principal has no plans to do a media chat, stressing that the President is spending his 100 days in New Delhi, India, representing the nation at the G-20 Summit.

He wrote: “Very, very fake news. The fake news merchants cannot help themselves. Disregard as the President has no plans to do media chat. He is spending his 100 days in New Delhi representing our great nation at the G-20 Summit.”