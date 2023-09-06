Photos: Lady Collapses At Solidarity Venue As Tribunal Delivers Judgement

There was panic in Abuja after a lady collapsed outside the courtroom, as the tribunal delivers judgement on the petitions filed by Peter Obi and the Labour Party against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

Naija News reports that outside the court are various groups marching in solidarity for their preferred candidate.

The peaceful demonstrators representing different interest groups are awaiting the tribunal’s final verdict on the presidential election petitions against Tinubu.

However, an unidentified lady collapsed at the venue of the solidarity march.

EU Report You Tendered As Evidence Lacks Merit

Meanwhile, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has struck out a copy of the report of the European Union (EU) Election Observers Mission on the 2023 presidential election tendered by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Justice Abba Mohammed struck out the evidence during one of the rulings on Wednesday in the Labour Party’s suit challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

The judge held that the document was obtained by the petitioners from its registry, which was certified by its staff, who is not a person with original custody of the document.

Justice Mohammed stated that the document was not tendered by an official of the European Union Election Observers Mission, which authored it.