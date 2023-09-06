PEPT Verdict: ‘No Illegal And Unnecessary Protest’ – Rivers Govt Warns Citizens

The Rivers state government has warned against illegal and unnecessary protests by supporters of the presidential candidates who may be dissatisfied with the outcome of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgment scheduled for today, Wednesday, 6 September.

Naija News reports that Governor Siminalayi Fubara, in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, 5 September, said election petitions and their outcomes are part of the country’s democratic process, which is anchored on the rule of law and judicial system.

Fubara noted those who may be disappointed by the judgment have the further opportunity to exercise their right of appeal at the Supreme Court, where the final decision and outcome will bind them.

Governor Fubara said the state will not allow violence and threats to public safety, peace, and security in democratic contestations for political power and the right to govern the people.

He added that the security agencies are all on alert to take action on those who attempt to forestall any security breaches in the state before, during and after judgement.

He said, “Accordingly, while the Rivers State Government recognizes the protest rights of citizens, it will not tolerate any illegal and unnecessary protest actions that negate the rule of law and undermine our collective rights to peace and security.

“We, therefore, advise presidential candidates and their political parties to call their supporters and activists to order and ensure that they avoid actions capable of disrupting public safety, peace, and security in Rivers State.

“We wish to inform the public that we have placed security agencies on the highest level of alert and directed them to take all necessary measures to forestall any security breaches in Rivers State before, during, and after the judgment.

“We are satisfied with the assurances from the security agencies and the proactive measures they are taking to safeguard lives and property and sustain peace and security throughout the state.

“We urge residents to continue to be law-abiding and go about their lawful activities without fear for their safety as adequate measures are in place to nip any security threat in the bud.

“However, we implore everyone not to hesitate to report any suspicious gatherings or activities around them to the attention of the security agencies for immediate action.”