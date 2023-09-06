Palliatives Are Like Blood Money, You Must Not Eat It – Governor Warns Sharing Committee

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has warned those in charge of the state distribution of palliatives to avoid any temptation to hijack the commodity.

The governor compared the palliatives to blood money, stressing that giving is better than receiving.

Eno stated this during the flag-off of the rice sharing at the State Government Cassava Processing Warehouse in his home community of Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nist Ubium Local Government Area (LGA).

He disclosed that only N2 billion of the Federal Government’s N5 billion palliatives fund has been received, while the state has committed over N5 billion more.

Eno also stated that part of the N2 billion received was given as a loan that must be paid back.

He subsequently urged FG to release the balance of N3 billion to enable the state to accelerate the implementation of the palliatives to reach as many as possible.

He said, “This Palliative thing is like blood money. You don’t eat such money. Let it go to where it is meant for. You don’t want to be like the people (poorest of the poor). It is more blessed to give like than to receive.

“The N2Billion from FG, part of it comes as a loan the state will pay back. So we appeal to FG to send the balance (N3Bn) of the money, so we can reach out to ensure our people get what they deserve.”