Nigerians Should Expect A Lenghty Judgment – Presidential Election Tribunal

Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has asked Nigerians to expect a lengthy judgment in the petitions filed against the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

The Chairman of the five-member panel of justices and the Head of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, Justice Haruna Tsammani, stated this on Wednesday during his opening remarks ahead of the court proceedings.

He said: “Today, we have reached the zenith of these proceedings. The judgment is a bit lengthy, so we plead your patience.”

Justice Tsammani said the tribunal will begin the sitting with the petition of Peter Obi and the Labour Party against the victory of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Others at the tribunal are Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, Nasawara State Governor Abdullahi Sule, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, and Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

Also at the tribunal are the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure; the National Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Damagum, and Abdullahi Ganduje, respectively.