Labour Party Rejects Presidential Election Tribunal Judgement, To Announce Next Move

The Labour Party (LP) has rejected the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court which upheld the victory of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 election.

Naija News earlier reported that the tribunal struck out the Labour Party’s petition challenging President Tinubu’s victory and upheld his declaration as the winner of the election.

But in a statement on Wednesday shortly after the court announced its decision, the LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said the party outrightly rejected the outcome of the ruling.

The party stated that justice was not served and it did not reflect the law and the desire of the people, adding that Nigerians were witnesses to the electoral robbery that took place on February 25.

The LP saluted the doggedness of its team of lawyers who fearlessly exposed the wrath in the system, saying it can only weep for democracy in Nigeria but refused to give up on the country.

The statement reads, “The Labour Party watched with dismay and trepidation the dismissal of petitions by the five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani today and we reject the outcome of the judgment in its entirety because justice was not served and it did not reflect the law and the desire of the people.

“Nigerians were witnesses to the electoral robbery that took place on February 25, 2023, which was globally condemned but the Tribunal in its wisdom refused to accept the obvious.

“What is at stake is democracy and we will not relent until the people will prevail.

“We salute the doggedness of our team of lawyers who fearlessly exposed the wrath in our system.

“We can only weep for democracy in Nigeria but we refuse to give up on Nigeria.

“Details of the party’s position will be presented after consultation with our lawyers after the Certified True Copy of the judgement.

“We urge all lovers of democracy to remain focused and hopeful because a new Nigeria is possible.”