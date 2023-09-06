Court Fixes New Date For Seun Kuti’s Arraignment

A Chief Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos has fixed September 27 for the arraignment of Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti. Naija News reports

Chief Magistrate Adeola Olaunbosun, the judge presiding over the case was indisposed on Monday, thereby leading to an adjournment.

This makes it the fourth time the case has been adjourned.

Recall, that the musician was nabbed after the former Inspector General of Police Usman Baba on May 13 ordered his arrest for assaulting a police officer in uniform on the Third Mainland Bridge.

In his defence, the son of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, through his Instagram Story, said the police officer tried to kill him but he would not press charges.

He was arrested, handcuffed and taken to the state CID in Panti, Yaba for investigation but was released on May 23 after meeting the conditions of his bail.

