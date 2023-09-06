APC Lawyer Interrupts Presidential Tribunal Ruling

A legal representative of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu, Edosomwan on Wednesday interrupted the ruling at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

Naija News learnt that the APC lawyer had questioned the head of the five-member bench, Haruna Tsammani over their approach of declaring the ruling.

The counsel asked why Justice Tsammani did not specify if certain petitions were rejected or accepted.

Edosomwan urged the court to say the petition was dismissed.

Justice Tsammani in his response wondered why the APC counsel would interrupt the ruling when the proceedings for argument had ended.

He noted that the tribunal would announce the ruling the way it deem fit and would not be dictated to.

The interruption happened while Justice Tsammani was reading the ruling on the petition filed by the Labour Party (LP) and the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.