APC Governors Storm Presidential Tribunal Ahead Of Judgement (Photos)

Some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) – Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State – on Wednesday arrived at the Presidential Election Petitions Court in company of Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

Several APC bigwigs, including the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, are also in court.

Also present in court are members of the Labour Party, People’s Democratic Party and Allied Peoples Movement.

Naija News reports that the tribunal will deliver its judgement on the petitions challenging Bola Tinubu’s declaration as the February 25 presidential election winner.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 polls.

However, the result was challenged in court by Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, who were both presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively in the election.