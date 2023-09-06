Anxiety As Presidential Tribunal Delivers Judgement On Peter Obi, Atiku’s Petition Against Tinubu

The much-anticipated ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election will be delivered today, Wednesday 6th September 2023 by the panel of tribunal judges.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 polls.

However, the result was challenged in court by Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar who were both presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively in the election.

Apart from that, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) also challenged Tinubu’s victory.

Naija News recalls the Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Bangari on Monday confirmed in a statement that judgement on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election would be delivered by the Tribunal today, Wednesday.

According to him, three different petitions would be decided today. They are:

1. CA/PEPC/03/23 between Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party vs. the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and three others.

2. CA/PEPC/04/2023 between the Allied Peoples Movement vs. the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and four others.

3. CA/PEPC/05/23 between Abubakar Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vs. the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and two others.

The statement noted that all the judgments would be televised live however access to the court premises would be strictly on accreditation as only accredited individuals, lawyers and representatives of political parties would be allowed into the courtroom.

Ahead of the judgment, security agents including the Military and the Police have vowed to deal decisively with any person or group that tries to foment trouble.

The five-man presidential election tribunal headed by Justice Haruna Simon Tsamani had earlier adopted the final written addresses of the parties involved in the suit ahead of the judgment delivery