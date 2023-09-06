Anti-bomb Experts Storm Presidential Election Petition Tribunal

Anti-bomb experts from the Department of the State Services, (DSS) took over the tribunak where the verdict of today’s judgment on disputes on the 2023 presidential election is to be delivered.

The experts numbering about 12 were seen combing the courtroom looking for any explosive device and other dangerous weapons.

When they arrived, stern looking security men ordered those in the courtroom out to take effective control of security.

Adequate security has been put in place to ward off any threat to peace within and outside the Court of Appeal complex.

All roads leading to the court have been blocked against traffic.

Among the notable politicians around is the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege.

Bala Mohammed Ignores Abure in Court

Meanwhile, a mild drama played out in court as Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, ignored Labour Party (LP) National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Naija News reports that the tribunal will today, September 6, give the final judgement on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

A video online shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has arrived in court ahead of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) verdict in Abuja.

Bala Mohammed, and Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, were also seen in court as they exchanged pleasantries with other APC chieftains.

However, while Bala was greeting other APC chieftains, Abure waved at him but was ignored.