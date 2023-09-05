Top PDP Politician Acquires New House For Nanny In Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has gifted her nanny, Isah Damaris, a two-bedroom apartment in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Naija News reports that the Kogi Central senatorial candidate in the 2023 general elections, while presenting the two-bedroom bungalow to the nanny, expressed appreciation to her for the love and care she has shown her family.

She said, “I ask that you take this two-bedroom house as a token of our deep appreciation for the love and the care you have shown our family.

“You came into my life ten years ago as a Nanny, but you have grown to be a second mother to my children. You have been through moments with me. Thank you so much, Damaris, and congratulations.”

According to Tribune, the two-bedroom bungalow is well-finished with a living room, dining, visitor’s toilet, and car parking lots.

Reacting, Damaris thanked Natasha and her family for the kind gesture and urged other nannies to be compassionate, honest, and prayerful in carrying out their duties.

She also prayed that nannies who are kind to their employers will experience such favour.

She said, “I don’t know how to say thank you. This is too big. I pray that all the Nannies will be kind and be rewarded like this.

“Don’t put your eyes on what is not yours. What is yours will surely come to you no matter how long it will take.

“Don’t maltreat any child. Every child is to be loved, so you love them. Put God first in everything you do. Prayer is the key to everything. I sincerely appreciate this.”