Tinubu’s Aide Reacts As Tribunal Fixes Date For Presidential Election Petition Judgement

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, has reacted to the date fixed by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to deliver its final ruling in the suits challenging President Tinubu’s victory.

It would be recalled that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday confirmed that September 6 has been chosen as the date to deliver the ruling on the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the 2023 presidential election.

The Court of Appeal Registrar, Umar Bangari, in a statement, confirmed the date for the much-anticipated verdict.

Bangari also disclosed that the court proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

Reacting to the development in a post via his verified X handle on Monday, Onauga said the day of Judgment is finally here for the challengers of President Tinubu’s victory.

The presidential aide, therefore, prayed that President Tinubu would win at the presidential tribunal.

He wrote: “Day of Judgment finally here for the Tinubu election challengers. May President Bola Ahmed Tinubu win.”