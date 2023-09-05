Nigeria News
Tinubu Approves Appointment Of FCTA Mandate Secretaries
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mandate Secretaries for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).
The appointment was made known in a statement issued on Tuesday by the FCT spokesman, Anthony Ogunleye.
He stated that the appointees will be sworn in on Tuesday, September 12th, at the International Conference Center, Abuja.
The appointees are as follows:
1. Bitrus L. Garki
Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat
2. Lawan Kolo Geidam
Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat
3. Danlami Ihayyo
Secretary, Education
4. Dr. Adedolapo A. Fasawe
Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat
5. Barrister Salman Dako
Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat
6. Barrister Chinedum Elechi
Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP
7. Arch. Uboku Tom Nyah
Secretary, Transportation Secretariat
8. Alhaji Muntari Abdulkadir
Secretary, Social Development Secretariat