Tinubu Approves Appointment Of FCTA Mandate Secretaries

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mandate Secretaries for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The appointment was made known in a statement issued on Tuesday by the FCT spokesman, Anthony Ogunleye.

He stated that the appointees will be sworn in on Tuesday, September 12th, at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

The appointees are as follows:

1. Bitrus L. Garki

Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat

2. Lawan Kolo Geidam

Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat

3. Danlami Ihayyo

Secretary, Education

4. Dr. Adedolapo A. Fasawe

Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat

5. Barrister Salman Dako

Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat

6. Barrister Chinedum Elechi

Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP

7. Arch. Uboku Tom Nyah

Secretary, Transportation Secretariat

8. Alhaji Muntari Abdulkadir

Secretary, Social Development Secretariat