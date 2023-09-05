Presidential Tribunal Will Rule In Favour Of Tinubu – Tolu Bankole

A member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tolu Bankole on Tuesday expressed confidence that the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal will rule in favour of President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.

The tribunal on Monday announced that it will on Wednesday, deliver judgment on the petitions challenging the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the February 25th, 2023 election.

Bankole reacting to the anxiety ahead of the tribunal ruling, said there is no cause for alarm.

He said, “In view of the current media and social media pressure and in some cases propaganda by some alarmists in the country as it relates to the would-be outcome of the presidential election tribunal, I am more than confident that the judgment will be resoundingly in favour of our dear president, H.E Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is borne out of facts from the case, which was canvased by both the plaintiffs and defendants before the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

“In my opinion, it is evidently clear that the grounds of the petitions against our dear president lack merit, is frivolous, a waste of time and pure academic exercise. Nigeria’s judiciary has always shown to be above board, incorruptible and not one to be bullied by sore losers and their keypad warriors, and tomorrow’s verdict will not be an exemption.

“The 100 days of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in office showed clearly that the president has the capacity and character to deliver on his renewed hope mandate to alleviate endemic poverty, create jobs and make Nigeria a prosperous nation.

“The beauty of participatory democracy is that there is always another opportunity to contest. The next national election is in 2027. Instead of cyberstalking and threatening to make the country ungovernable, the losers should go and try again. I appeal to all Nigerians to be calm and patient. Tomorrow is great.”