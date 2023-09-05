Ogun Council Denies Listing Letterhead Paper Printing, Provision Of Electricity Pole As Achievements

A trending banner listing the second-year achievements of the Chairman of Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Folusho Badejo, has been disowned.

Reports had claimed that the local government purportedly stated that in Badejo’s two years in office, he purchased a new computer set for the use of the admin department, rehabilitated a Nissan car, purchased a new official phone for his office, and redesigned and printed letter-headed papers.

The LGA administration added that Badejo also painted the secretariat, replaced his official conference hall tables and chairs, replaced the electricity pole on the premises and repaired a pumping machine, among other achievements.

But in a statement on Sunday, the spokesman of the local government, John Olufunmilayo, said the banner did not emanate from the hierarchy of the local government administration.

Olufunmilayo said the banner was designed by evil-minded individuals to turn the people against the person of the Chairman and tarnish the good image of Badejo.

He said: “The banner was mounted by these evil-minded individuals to turn the people against the person of the Chairman and, perhaps, to score cheap political points.

“The Chairman and his team will reel out projects that have been embarked upon and completed by the administration soon.

“In lieu of these, we hereby advise the general public and all the sons and daughters of our great local government to ignore this banner as it is being sponsored in totality.”