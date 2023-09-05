NLC Warning Strike: Activities Grounded In Kano, As Union Locks Govt Offices, Banks, Other Facilities

Reports from Kano State reveal that activities have been grounded in most government facilities in the state due to the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC) two-day warning strike.

The lockdown of government offices and other facilities in the state is in line with the NLC’s protest over the removal of fuel subsidy by the Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government.

This platform understands that as early as 5 am on Tuesday, the labour union shut down government offices and other facilities in the state.

Last Friday, the NLC President Joe Ajaero announced that the labour union had resolved to start a two days warning strike today.

Naija News gathered that other facilities under lock in the state include the Kano Electric Distribution Company, KEDCO, head office, and banks.

The Kano State NLC Vice Chairman, Ado Riruwai, who led the enforcement exercise, confirmed the closure to pressmen on Tuesday.

He noted that they were proceeding to the airport to ensure no flight took off from the airport.

“We have shut down all power sector. Banks are not operating. We heard a flight took off this morning from the airport; we are heading down there to ensure no flight takes off from the airport. All government offices are under key and lock,” Riruwai stated.