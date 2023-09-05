Media Houses Start Setting Up Equipment For Live Broadcast Ahead Of Presidential Tribunal Ruling (Video)

Some media houses have started setting up equipment at the premises of the Court of Appeal in Abuja ahead of the ruling by the Presidential Petition Election Tribunal (PEPT) on the 2023 presidential election scheduled for Wednesday, 6th September.

Naija News recalls the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Mohammed Bangari had, on Monday confirmed the tribunal would deliver judgement in the three petitions challenging the declaration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Bangari explained that the tribunal would allow the live broadcast of its proceedings while only accredited individuals, including counsel and representatives of political parties, would be granted access to the courtroom.

Ahead of the widely anticipated tribunal ruling, the Outside Broadcasting Station (OBS) crew of some television stations including Channels Television, Arise Television and the NTA were seen on Tuesday setting up their equipment.

The staff of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), including the secretary of the court, Mrs. Josephine J. Ekperobe were also seen making arrangements to ensure a hitch-free judgement tomorrow.

There has been increased security presence along the road leading to the town from the Nyanya axis of Abuja owing to the checkpoint mounted by the military opposite Kugbo Mechanic village which is believed to be part of security measures put in place for tomorrow’s judgement by the Presidential Election Petition Court.