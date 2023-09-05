‘If Anybody Tries To Perpetrate Mayhem, We Have To Do Our Job’ – Military Issues Strong Warning Ahead Of Tribunal Judgement

The Nigerian Military has warned that it would not allow any person or group of persons to cause any trouble as a result of the eventual outcome of the presidential election petition tribunal judgment.

Speaking ahead of the Wednesday, September 6 date fixed for ruling in the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the polls, the Director, Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau warned that the military would not fold its hands and allow anybody to cause trouble.

Gusau noted that the Guards Brigade and Army Headquarters Garrison in collaboration with other security agencies are on alert to tackle those who may be planning to foment trouble.

He assured that the public have nothing to worry about as violent protests regarding the outcome of the presidential election verdict would not be allowed.

Responding to an inquiry from the Punch about security arrangements ahead of the tribunal ruling on Wednesday, Gusau said: “We have been maintaining peace and security in collaboration with other security agencies across the country.

‘’In Abuja, we have the Guards Brigade and the Army Headquarters Garrison in conjunction with other security agencies that have been on the ground to provide security in the FCT.

“We will continue to do our own work, and if anybody wants to perpetrate any mayhem, we cannot fold our arms and be looking at them. We have to do our job.

‘’On the (judgment) day, we will maintain our normal vigilance in conjunction with other security agencies. We can’t be doing our work and see somebody trying to unleash mayhem and we keep quiet. So, why are we outside (on patrol)?”