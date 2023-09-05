I Expect Justice From Presidential Tribunal And Nothing Else – Atiku’s Aide

The camp of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the date fixed by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to deliver its final ruling in the suits challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

Recall that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday confirmed that September 6 had been chosen as the date to deliver the ruling on the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement on Monday, the Court of Appeal Registrar, Umar Bangari, confirmed the date for the much-anticipated verdict and disclosed that the court proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

But in a chat with Daily Trust, the media aide to the PDP candidate, Paul Ibe, said the judgment from the presidential tribunal should be based on the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act 2022.

The spokesman of the former Vice President asserted that he expects nothing else than a ruling in favour of him and his party.

He said: “We expect that the PEPT will render justice in line with the 1999 constitution as amended and all the other bodies of law that guided the election.”

Naija News reported that Atiku and the PDP had petitioned the tribunal seeking to nullify the election of President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 presidential election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It would be recalled that after adopting the final written addresses of the parties involved in the suit, the five-man tribunal headed by Justice Haruna Simon Tsamani reserved judgment and said a date to deliver the verdict would be communicated to concerned parties and their lawyers.