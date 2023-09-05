Fresh Details On Why Tinubu Picked Gbajabiamila As CoS Emerges

A presidential source has revealed why President Bola Tinubu appointed the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as Chief of Staff (CoS).

The source, who pleaded anonymity and is close to the president, said Gbajabiamila was picked for the role because of his unique qualities, such as making peace negotiations.

Giving more details on the process of his selection, Naija News learned that the presidential source told Vanguard that “He (Tinubu) was determined to select an individual who possessed a unique blend of qualities to navigate the complexities of Nigerian politics successfully.

“He was keenly aware of the intricate terrain of Nigerian politics, particularly after the late Abba Kyari’s ‘influential tenure’ in the position.”

The source revealed that none of Gbajabiamila’s contenders had the level of nation-building experience required by the president.

The source noted that the president “Was seeking a Chief of Staff with a specific set of qualities. Experience and a proven track record were non-negotiable criteria. He had no intention of entering the presidency with a Chief of Staff who was still learning the ropes of how to support a President in running a nation.

“Gbajabiamila’s experience in managing various national challenges, including handling national strikes and negotiating with unions, made him stand out among contenders for the role.

“President Tinubu was not swayed by how long someone has been around him but rather focused on capacity, posture, and competence when selecting his Chief of Staff. This commitment to competence and experience showcased his determination to hit the ground running and effectively lead Nigeria.”