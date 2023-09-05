Drama As NLC, Ondo Civil Servants Clash Over Nationwide Strike (Video)

There was drama on Tuesday in Ondo State after some officials of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) stormed some government offices in the state to enforce the union’s strike and ended up engaging in a fight with some of the civil servants.

Naija News reports that NLC members on Tuesday disrupted activities in the government office, locking some workers out of their offices, and beating up those who put up a resistance.

This comes after the national president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero on Friday announced a two-day warning strike scheduled to start today.

Joe said the two-day warning strike was to express its displeasure against the Federal Government’s failure to address the challenges caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The labour union said that was its decision after the conclusion of its National Executive Council meeting earlier on Friday.

Despite the order to stay away from work, some civil servants came to their office, which led members of the NLC to storm the State House, with some male members of the union seen chasing people out of their offices.

The protesters, who carried sticks, disrupted official duties and exchanged blows with those who resisted the order.

Watch the video below: