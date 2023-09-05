Concrete Road: Umahi Dares Contractors Threatening Litigation

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has dared contractors, threatening litigation over the ministry’s plan to encourage the use of concrete as an alternative to asphalt for road construction.

Naija News reports that Umahi, during a briefing in Abuja on Monday, said those threatening to go to court can do so, stressing that his leadership has done nothing outside the provision of law.

The former governor of Ebonyi State also dismissed speculations that he was pursuing the use of concrete to pave the way for his company to take over contracts.

He reiterated that the ministry had always engaged its contractors in line with the general condition of contracts, which is the standard practice all engineers were expected to abide by.

Umahi further explained that Clause 51 of the contractual agreement on road construction empowered the ministry to direct a contractor to change from asphalt to concrete layout.

Giving reasons for his preference for concrete roads, Umahi said it has at least 50 years of shelf life, which will reduce the pressure on the naira, boost the economy of the country and create employment since there are indigenous companies producing cement, unlike bitumen being imported for asphalt.

Umahi declared that any contractor insisting on asphalt roads must sign an agreement that it will last for at least thirty years, which is the shelf life, as Nigerians must get value for their taxes.