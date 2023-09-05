FG, TUC Reach Agreement To Resolve Labour Issues

The Federal Government and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Tuesday agreed to give the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration two weeks to address some of the grievances of the Congress.

Naija News reports that this was made known by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Solomon Lalong, at the end of a meeting with the leadership of Trade Union Congress, led by its President, Comrade Festus Osifo.

The meeting was convened by the Minister to resolve TUC’s and Nigeria Labour Congress’ differences with government and to avert the pending warning strike by organised labour.

Lalong said the issues for which a two-week timeline was set for their resolution include wage award for federal civil servants to cushion the effect of rising poverty among them, and tax exemption for a certain level of workers, both in the public and private sectors.