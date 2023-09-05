BBNaija ‘All Stars’: Prince, Lucy Speak On Leaking Sensitive Information To Housemates

Evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ houseguests Prince Nelson and Lucy Edet have denied leaking sensitive information about the ongoing show to the housemates.

Naija News recalls that Lucy, Kim Oprah, Sholzy and Prince were brought into Biggie House two weeks ago, but two got evicted during the live show on Sunday.

Before the eviction, Seyi Awolowo had bragged during a conversation with Venita that he was one of the six housemates carrying the show because Nigerians were angry at him over his misogynistic comments.

The reality TV star’s remark made many fans believe one of the newly introduced houseguests had briefed him on happenings outside the show.

Speaking during an interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, in a video posted on the Africa Magic YouTube channel on Tuesday, the duo said they didn’t leak any information to the housemates.

Ebuka said: “A lot of the fans have accused you guys of leaking information to the housemates; telling them things about who might be strong and what the perception of them is outside. Is that a valid assertion?”

Prince replied, “I never leaked any information to anybody. But I know one thing I did say to them was that some of their attitudes in the House were not All-Star worthy. I know I did say that.”

Lucy said, “I don’t think I did either. First of all, I wasn’t watching the show like that. Just pieces and pieces here and there on Instagram. So, that would have been difficult to say.”