2023 Club World Cup Draw: Manchester City To Play Mexican Or Japanese Club

Manchester City will play either Club Leon or Urawa Reds in their opening encounter at the 2023 Club World Cup.

Club Leon of Mexico is the current Concacaf champion, and Urawa Reds of Japan won the AFC Champions League.

The 2023 Club World Cup, which takes place in Saudi Arabia from December 12 to December 22, features seven teams across the world.

The draw took place earlier today, September 5, in Jeddah which will also serve as the venue for all of the tournament’s games.

Entry requires winning one of the six continental confederation tournaments, and the league champions of the host nation are also given a spot.

This year’s edition of the competition will feature Al Ahly of Egypt, winners of the CAF Champions League, Auckland City of New Zealand, winners of the OFC Champions League, Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia, winners of the 2022–23 Pro League, and Manchester City, winners of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League.

One spot is still available for the potential winners of the ongoing Copa Libertadores. Boca Juniors, Palmeiras, Fluminense, and Internacional are the final four clubs in the South American competition.

The final of the South American club football competition will take place on November 4.

Unlike the champions from other continents and the hosts, Manchester City will start their Club World Cup campaign in the semifinal stage. They are the favorites to win the tournament for the first time in the history of the club.

The 20th Fifa Club World Cup will be the last one to be played before the number of participants will be increased to 32 teams in 2025.

Real Madrid won the last edition of the tournament in Rabat, Morocco, by beating Al-Hilal 5-3.

Below is the Full 2023 Club World Cup draw

Match 1 | First Round

Al Ittihad FC Vs. Auckland City Fc

Match 2 | Second Round

Al Ahly FC Vs. Winner Match 1

Match 3 | Second Round

Club León Vs. Urawa Reds

Match 4 | Semi-final

Libertadores Winner Vs. Winner Match 2

Match 5 | Semi-final

Winner Match 3 Vs. Manchester City FC