Why North Will Work Against Tinubu – Ohanaeze Faction

Northern leadership and political leaders were dissatisfied with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and will likely work against him if the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) orders a rerun on September 16, the Chidi Ibeh-led faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said.

Naija News reports that the Supreme Court will this month rule on the petitions against the victory of Tinubu at the February 25 presidential election.

In a statement on Sunday, the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said northerners were waiting patiently for the tribunal’s verdict to unleash their plan.

While stating that there will be no coup d’état in Nigeria except if the North sanctions it, Ohanaeze added that Northern leadership shut down the planned invasion of Niger Republic by the Tinubu-led Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS).

The group warned that the recent coups in Africa were warnings over the continuous declarations of fraudulent election results, bad governments, lack of respect for the constitution by the political elite, and the West’s imposition of stooges as African presidents.

The statement reads: “Northern leadership shut down the Tinubu-led ECOWAS planned invasion of Niger Republic through the senators, traditional rulers and their elder statesmen, who are unhappy with the President’s style of leadership and key appointments to the South West.

“Northern Nigeria is in shock with the way Tinubu’s Presidency is steering the ship of Nigeria’s state and the trepidation of feasible restructuring of the country, the appointment of a vibrant Southerner as Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister. Most importantly, key positions to the South West have thrown the North into confusion and premonition of the future.”