‘We Are Dealing With A Wrong Man For The Job’ – Contractors Blast Umahi

Some contractors working on projects under the Federal Ministry of Works have slammed the Minister of Work, David Umahi.

Naija News reports that the contractors, in a statement, said Umahi’s first moves of touring states upon assumption of office is evidence that he is not the right man for the job.

They issued a stern warning to the Minister over moves of reviewing previously awarded contracts with a view to re-awarding them to new contractors, noting that he would only stale the progress of President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope.

According to the contractors, the ministry has concluded plans to tamper with contracts already awarded by the Federal Executive Council, FEC, under the guise of review.

Speaking on behalf of his fellow contractors, Vitalis Chikwendu, in the statement, said Umahi was supposed to interact with directors to know the level of projects being handled by or supervised by the ministry before determining the following line of action.

Chikwendu said, “We are ready for him as he has no power to tamper with contracts duly approved by FEC.

“As I talk to you, the directors and other senior staff in the ministry are disenchanted because he is running the ministry like his personal business and has bragged that he would review even contracts awarded by the Federal Executive Council.

“One key sign that we are dealing with a wrong man for the job is his jumping from one state to the other pretending to be inspecting federal roads when in actual fact he has not gotten briefings on the state of even these roads.”

Chinwendu also warned against the Minister’s handlers’ plans to appoint special assistants for the 36 states of the federation to ensure control.

“He is trying to frustrate some of us who have done work and have gone far with our projects. If not, why should the Minister refuse to treat files and ensure expeditious release of money so we can continue with the projects?

“We passionately appeal to Mr. President to urgently redeploy the minister and bring someone who has track records like a Fashola or Wike whose records of performances in their states are stellar; because it is clear that Umahi’s desires are at variance with the aspirations of the current administration,” he added.