Stop Posting Graduates To Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi – Shinkafi Urges NYSC

A former All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship aspirant, Sani Shinkafi on Monday charged the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to stop posting graduates to some states battling security issues

Shinkafi stated this during an interview on Channels TV, two weeks after armed bandits kidnapped eight NYSC members along a highway in Zamfara State.

The former Chairman of the Committee on Prosecution of Bandits Related Offences stated, “I’m calling on the leadership of NYSC to stop posting youth corps members to Sokoto, Kebbi, [and] even Zamfara.”

The APC chieftain condemned the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal for refusing to engage in a “peace dialogue” with repentant bandits.

He claimed that the decision reached by the administration of Lawal’s predecessor, Bello Matawalle, to dialogue with the terrorists helped in securing the release of abductees in Zamfara.

Shinkafi further stated, “If this type of situation happens, we used to reach out to these repented bandits and these repented bandits would work with security agencies to either rescue them (victims) or collect them from their captors without paying any ransom.

“But this administration, I am telling you, many people were killed, many people were kidnapped. More than 2,000 people were killed and kidnapped. No place in the 14 local governments of Zamfara is safe.”