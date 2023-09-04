Reactions As Nigerian Banks Set To Embark On Nationwide Strike

Nigerian Banks have stirred reactions on social media after announcing that they are set to embark on a two-day nationwide strike from Tuesday, September 5th.

In a memo dated 2nd September, the banks said financial services would be withdrawn on September 5 and 6, 2023.

The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institution Employees (NUBIFE) gave the directive signed by the union’s General Secretary, Mohammed I. Sheikh.

The memo noted that the directive complied with the strike notice issued by the Nigeria Labour Congress on August 31.

How Nigerians Reacted

Reacting, itsmeakanni wrote: “Playing according the script. When did unions ever stopped banks from working? Playing according to the script.. e no go work.”

queenof_shebaa wrote “Labour Congress should go and sit down.Nigerians have long lost respect for the organization, as they are always about themselves and not the masses interests,.. bunch of greedy lazy masses fighting for their stomach alone.”

mc_ichie wrote: “NUBIFE ekwero anu ife.”

tejumade17 wrote: “They should not disabled online banking sha.”

kaosagyluxury289 wrote: “Everybody is going on strike lol”

papivincci wrote: “Omo make nothing do my change inside there o.. make una no see my landlord red eye.”

mencashmere_by_mosun wrote: “Wetin go happen to money in the bank oh! Make una dey expatiate o.”

ouchcleo wrote: “Na the petition hearing make dem wn go strike. Yall bloody jokes. If una like shut down Nigeria na una sabi”