LP Confirms Date For Final Judgement On 2023 Presidential Election (Photo)

The Labour Party (LP) has confirmed September 6 as the date for the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to deliver the final judgement in its petition against the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

The Court of Appeal Registrar, Umar Bangari, in a statement, confirmed the date for the much-anticipated verdict.

Bangari also disclosed that the court proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

Reacting to the development in a post via his X handle on Monday, the Chief Spokesman of the LP Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, posted a statement from the tribunal that confirmed the date for the final judgment.

He wrote: “The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) will, on Wednesday the 6th of September 2023,, deliver its judgement on our Petition as stated in the letter below…………

“Statement from the Presidential Election Petition Court.”