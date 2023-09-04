FG Visits Family Of Nigeria Flag Designer, Akinkunmi

The Federal Government on Monday sent a delegation led by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris to meet with the family of Taiwo Akinkunmi.

Akinkunmi is the designer of the Nigerian national flag, who died at the age of 84 in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Naija News had earlier reported that Akinkunmi died on Tuesday after a brief illness.

The development was announced by one of his children through his Facebook account.

He wrote, “Life is indeed transient; I can say boldly you live a life with a landmark. Continue to rest on, my father! Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (O.F.R) Great Man has gone.”

‘We Want A Befitting State Burial For Him’ – Family Of Late National Flag Designer, Akinkunmi Appeals To FG

In a related development, the family of the designer of Nigeria’s national flag, the late Taiwo Akinkunmi, has appealed to the federal government to give their father a befitting state burial.

The eldest son of the deceased, Samuel Akinkunmi last Friday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, made a passionate appeal to the federal government while saying such an honour on his late father would spur youths of this generation to be hard working.

According to him, even though the death of their father was considered a great loss to the family, they take consolation in the fact that he lived a fulfilled life.