FG To Meet Labour Leaders Over Strike

The Federal Government (FG) is set to meet with the leaders of organised labour Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) by 3 p.m. on Monday.

The meeting between the federal government and the labour leaders is aimed at averting the looming strike action in the country.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, disclosed this during an ongoing press briefing.

He explained that he had not met with the labour leaders today because he didn’t get adequate briefs from relevant departments before now.

Lalong appealed to the leadership of TUC and the NLC to prevail on all its affiliate unions to shelve their scheduled two-day and planned total shutdown in 21 days.

Warning Strike: State NLC Mobilises Members For Tomorrow’s Industrial Action

The state chapters of the NLC have started the mobilisation of its members towards the two-day warning strike to commence on Tuesday.

Naija News recalls that the labour union on Friday disclosed it would be holding a two-day warning strike starting from September 5, 2023.

The NLC decided after the conclusion of its National Executive Council (NEC) earlier on Friday.

The union said the two-day warning strike was in preparation for a total shutdown, which will start in 21 days.