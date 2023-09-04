José Peseiro: Details Of Super Eagles Head Coach’s New Contract With NFF

After a series of back and forth, the head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, José Peseiro, has renewed his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation.

José Peseiro became the head coach of the Super Eagles in 2022 and since then, he has been recording mixed results which has attracted a series of criticism against him.

However, he has sealed Super Eagles qualification for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a game to spare.

Ahead of the last qualification match which is against São Tomé and Príncipe on Sunday, September 10, one of the veterans in the Super Eagles squad, Kenneth Omeruo told Arise TV, “We don’t know who will be the Coach in the next Super Eagles game”.

Also, towards the end of last month, there were speculations that the NFF was negotiating with Augustine Eguavoen to replace José Peseiro in an interim capacity since the contract with the Portuguese had expired then.

This speculation infuriated a series of Nigerian football enthusiasts due to Eguavoen’s failure in the last AFCON in Cameroon and his inability to qualify Nigeria for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, all these speculations have been put to rest as the NFF in a statement on Sunday confirmed it has sealed an agreement with Peseiro ahead of the Sunday clash. The Portuguese tactician has also released his team for the clash.

Details of the contract between the NFF and José Peseiro

Naija News gathered that Jose Pesiero has accepted a reduction in his monthly salary which used to be around $70,000.

The NFF has given him a target to lead the Super Eagles to at least the semi-final stage of the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast which will commence on January 13, 2024.

Even though Peseiro’s salary has been reduced, his workload has increased as he has been mandated to take charge of Super Eagles B Team which means that Salisu Yusuf won’t longer function in that capacity.

As of the time of filling this report, there was no confirmed lifespan of the contract in the public domain but the performance of Jose Pesiero and his boys in Ivory Coast could determine if he would remain in charge of the team going forward.