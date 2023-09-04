Insecurity: Gov Sani Recruits 7,000 Vigilante To Fight Kidnapping, Banditry

As part of the effort to tackle insecurity in Kaduna State, the governor, Uba Sani, has recruited no fewer than 7,000 persons into the Kaduna Vigilance Service.

According to him, the recruits have the mandate to complement the efforts of other security agencies in the state to tackle the issue of insecurity like kidnapping, armed robbery, and other related crimes.

The governor, at the flag off of the training of the 7,000 recruits at the Police College, Kaduna, in the state capital, said the personnel were drawn from 23 local government areas of the state, Naija News gathered.

Sani noted that the recruits, after their intensive and vigorous training, would complement the efforts of security agencies and rid the state of crimes, adding that the step had to be taken because of the shortfall of regular security agencies in the battle to tackle security challenges across the state.

He said, “The Kaduna Vigilance Service is a complementary security outfit. It will assist the security agencies with actionable intelligence. With its knowledge of the local environment, bandits will have no hiding place.

“The commencement of this training is a major step towards fulfilling our promise to the good people of Kaduna State. In our administration’s blueprint, we committed to strengthening the manpower and “overall operational capacity of KADVS. Since its establishment, KADVS has been working with security agencies to degrade criminal elements.

“But we face the challenge of inadequate personnel to successfully wage the battle against bandits and other criminal elements. It is for this reason that our administration decided to recruit 7,000 personnel into the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS)

“The recruitment and screening of the trainees were the collaborative efforts of our local government chairmen, traditional and religious leaders, key stakeholders at the grassroots level, and security agencies.

