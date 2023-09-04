‘I Will Never Be Grateful For It’ – Ayra Starr Reacts To Headies Failure To Announce Award Category She Won

Nigerian singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, known professionally as Ayra Starr, has frowned at the Headies Awards’ failure to announce the award category she won on stage.

Naija News reports that many viewers and attendees had expressed displeasure over the organisers’ decision to close the ceremony midway and failure to announce winners of 13 categories at the 16th edition of the award show at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, USA, on Sunday.

Not announced categories include Best Female Artiste, Best Recording of The Year, Songwriter of The Year, Best RnB Single, Best Vocal Performance (Female), Headies Viewers’ Choice, and Best East African Artiste of the Year.

Others are Best North African Artiste of The Year, Best Southern African Artiste of The Year, Best Central African Artiste of The Year, International Artiste Of The Year, Best Alternative Album, and Best RnB Album.

While the organisers didn’t give any reason for the abrupt closure of the event, they later presented the unannounced awards via social media.

Reacting to the development, Ayra Starr, named Best Female Artiste of the Year, said she would never be grateful for winning an unannounced category on stage.

In the post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the singer referenced how she and other female singers work hard in the music industry; hence, they do not deserve such a carefree attitude.

She wrote: “I will never be grateful for winning a category thwasn’tn’t even deemed fit to be announced on stage ! Best female artist na beans”?

“We work hard, every single one of usI’ve’ve seen Tiwa record 4 hit songs in the same night , Tems breaths and lives for music , didn’tn’t deserve such nonchalance! Nigeria , didn’tn’t raise me to settle for less.”